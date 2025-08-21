Entertainment
David Steinberg, Esteemed Comedy Manager, Dies at 81
LOS ANGELES, CA — David Steinberg, a prominent manager known for representing comedians like Billy Crystal and Robin Williams, died on August 16 at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by Deadline.
Steinberg began his career in public relations, working with icons such as Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Sellers, and James Coburn. He later transitioned into management, partnering with Larry Brezner and Buddy Morra at Rollins & Joffe, which eventually became Morra Brezner Steinberg & Tenenbaum Entertainment. The firm specialized in comedy and worked with stars like David Letterman and Woody Allen.
Notably, Steinberg wrote material for eight Academy Awards telecasts hosted by Billy Crystal. The only Oscars show where he did not contribute was Crystal’s first hosting gig in 1990.
Throughout his career, Steinberg also executive produced a variety of well-regarded comedy specials, including “Billy Crystal: Don’t Get Me Started” and “Robin Williams Live on Broadway.” He was instrumental in the success of HBO’s “Young Comedians” specials and created the comedy series “Women of the Night.”
Even after Robin Williams’ passing in 2014, Steinberg remained active in supporting Williams’ legacy, appearing in the 2018 HBO documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.”
Billy Crystal expressed his deep admiration, stating, “For 48 years, this hilarious, sensitive man who never wore socks was my manager, confidant, friend, and ultimately family member.”
In a statement, National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson praised Steinberg’s understanding of comedy and the artists he represented, calling him a “rare champion” for creative talent.
Comedian Ed Driscoll expressed his sorrow on social media, stating he was “simply devastated” by Steinberg’s death and highlighting his remarkable personality and humor.
Steinberg is survived by his wife, actress Brynn Thayer, their son Mason and his wife Melisa Steinberg, their grandchild Owen, his sister Sari, and his goddaughter Molly.
