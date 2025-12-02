Business
David Tepper Shifts Focus to AI Stocks Amid Market Changes
NEW YORK, NY — Billionaire investor David Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management, has made noteworthy changes in his investment strategy concerning artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. As of December 2, 2025, Tepper’s fund reports a significant shift in its portfolio, including new positions in AI infrastructure firms.
In the third quarter of 2025, Tepper’s firm exited its investments in tech giants Intel and Oracle, redirecting those funds into Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and increasing holdings in Nvidia. This shift underscores a strategic pivot to capitalize on the evolving AI market, despite concerns of an impending AI bubble.
Intel, which has been attempting to revamp its operations, has struggled to regain lost market share in data centers and PCs to competitors like AMD. The slow recovery process has led Tepper to reevaluate the attractiveness of Intel, underscoring his strategy of focusing on companies that are poised for growth.
Meanwhile, Oracle has seen substantial gains recently but faced challenges with rising costs and debt. Observers speculate that Tepper might have opted to lock in profits from Oracle’s recent surge to reinvest in higher-growth opportunities.
Appaloosa Management has taken nearly a $154 million stake in AMD, which is regarded as a key player in AI markets. AMD’s revenue in the third quarter surged 22% year-over-year, reflecting heightened demand for its GPU and server products.
Furthermore, Tepper’s investment in Nvidia, which now comprises about 4.8% of his portfolio, suggests a firm belief in the company’s capacity to lead in the AI infrastructure segment. Nvidia reported a remarkable 66% increase in data center revenue in its latest quarterly report.
Tepper has not publicly detailed his rationale for these stock moves, but market analysts suggest his strategy aligns with the potential long-term growth of AI technologies. With expectations that global semiconductor sales will hit $1 trillion by 2030, both AMD and Nvidia are well-positioned to benefit from this growth.
Investors will be watching Tepper’s next steps as the AI market continues to evolve and mature.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Fabergé Winter Egg Breaks Auction Records in London
- Juventus Prepares for Coppa Italia Match Against Udinese
- Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Clash in DFB-Pokal Showdown
- Jordin Sparks Celebrates Holiday Season at Philadelphia Parade
- Newcastle Hosts Struggling Tottenham in Premier League Clash
- Doc Rivers Faces Pressure Amid Bucks’ Disappointing Season
- Aishah Hasnie Promoted to Anchor and White House Correspondent at Fox News
- Phish Announces Return to Sphere with Nine Concerts in 2026
- Escalating Tensions: U.S. Threatens War in Venezuela Amid Controversial Claims
- Bron Breakker Earns Title Shot After Major Win at Survivor Series
- Air Premia Launches New Route to Washington Dulles in April 2026
- School Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Education Department Dismantling