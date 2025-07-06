David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Anniversary Amid Family Feud

London, England — David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2025, amid an ongoing feud with their eldest son, Brooklyn. The couple shared heartfelt posts on Instagram, expressing love for each other and gratitude for their children, including Brooklyn, who was notably absent from the celebrations.

David Beckham, 50, celebrated the milestone by addressing his wife, referring to her as ‘Lady Beckham’ after his recent knighthood. He wrote, ’26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for our beautiful children. I love you @victoriabeckham.’

Victoria Beckham, 51, also shared a tribute, stating, ‘Another year, another chapter in our love story. I’m so proud of the beautiful family and life we’ve built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham.’

The couple’s posts acknowledged their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, who has been absent from significant family events, including David’s 50th birthday celebrations in May. Brooklyn has been spending time with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and her family instead.

Sources suggest David and Victoria have accepted the rift with Brooklyn, as he has reportedly expressed wanting no contact with them. Despite the tensions, David and Victoria have shared love for their son publicly, showing concern over their relationship.

Amid the family strife, Brooklyn and Nicola recently appeared in a Moncler campaign, seemingly deepening the gulf between them and the Beckhams. The couple traveled to London without informing David and Victoria, which many viewed as a slight.

Interestingly, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn’s younger brother, posted a cryptic quote on Instagram: ‘Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do!’

This ongoing family saga has gained widespread media attention, especially given the public profiles of the Beckhams. While they continue to celebrate their anniversary, the family dynamics remain a significant concern.