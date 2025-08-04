David White Named NFLPA Interim Executive Director Amid Controversy

Washington, D.C. — The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has appointed David White as its interim executive director, following a turbulent search process that began in 2023. This decision was announced on Sunday night by NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Reeves-Maybin expressed pride in the choice of White, stating, “This decision is the result of a comprehensive, player-led process. We understood the urgency to fill this role and did our due diligence to identify the right person to lead our union in this moment.” He emphasized confidence in White’s ability to advocate for players’ rights and restore stability during a transitional period.

White, who previously served as the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “I’m committed to reestablishing trust and ensuring the union is serving its members best,” he stated. White is also the CEO of 3CG Ventures, though it remains uncertain whether he will maintain that position while serving in the NFLPA role.

The NFLPA’s executive director position became vacant in mid-July after Lloyd Howell‘s unexpected resignation, which followed revelations about his hiring process and prior legal issues. Reports indicate that Howell’s leadership became a distraction, leading to his decision to step down.

The NFLPA’s decision to select White has sparked questions regarding the integrity of the previous hiring process, which many perceived as flawed. Internal discussions revealed that a significant majority of the executive committee preferred White over Howell in a straw poll. However, this information was not disclosed to the player representatives before the final vote.

A source familiar with the situation noted that representatives from all 32 teams participated in White’s election on Sunday night. The NFLPA plans to initiate a search for a permanent executive director shortly, ensuring it remains a player-led process.

As the NFL prepares for upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions, the players’ union aims to stabilize its leadership amid ongoing concerns regarding labor-management relations.