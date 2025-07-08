David Zayas Embraces Cop Roots in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

NEW YORK CITY, NY — David Zayas, known for his role as Angel Batista on the hit series “Dexter,” returns in the new installment “Dexter: Resurrection.” The series premieres two episodes on Paramount+ and Showtime on July 11. Zayas, who previously worked as a police officer in the NYPD, credits his real-life experience for enriching his portrayal of the character.

“Being a police officer really helped me in the characterizations of characters that I’ve played,” Zayas told The Post in an exclusive interview. He left the police force to pursue acting, a decision that he feels was pivotal in his career.

The original “Dexter” series aired for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, following Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who targets other criminals, alongside his colleagues at Miami Metro Police Department, including Batista. In the new episodes, Dexter finds himself in New York City, confronted by his character’s dark past and tracking his troubled son, Harrison, played by Jack Alcott. Meanwhile, Batista is onto Dexter, suspecting that a series of murders may be connected to him.

Zayas explained how his former role as a cop aids his acting. “Watching people, getting to know people, feeling what’s happening at the moment is important in breaking down a character,” he said. “I think being a police officer and just going to jobs and observing people… that instinct transfers to being an actor.”

In the new installment, Zayas describes Batista as “not as carefree and trusting as he used to be.” He relishes the chance to reconnect with the character through familiar elements like wearing Batista’s signature fedora. “The moment I put the hat on, it brought back that energy of Angel Batista,” he said. “That does help me a lot.”

Beyond his role in “Dexter: Resurrection,” Zayas is also part of an acting duo with his wife, Liza Colón-Zayas, who stars in “The Bear.” Zayas portrays her on-screen husband in the series. “It was wonderful to play my real wife’s fictional husband,” he shared. “I’ve had a front-row seat for the great work that she does for many decades now… to actually watch her get some recognition warms my heart so much. I’m so proud of her.”

He noted that he didn’t need to audition for his role on “The Bear.” “They asked me if I would play [her husband], and I said yes, I would love to. It’s such a great set to be on.” Zayas emphasizes the positive environment on set, drawing parallels between his experiences on both shows.