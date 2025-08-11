Davido Holds Lavish Wedding Despite Notable Absences

Miami, United States – Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known as Davido, celebrated his white wedding with wife Chioma on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at The Havana in Miami. Prior to the main ceremony, a pre-wedding dinner took place with close family and friends.

Photos and videos from Friday night’s dinner captured the couple’s affection, with Davido donning a vibrant multicolored outfit and Chioma in a stunning white gown. Among the attendees were fellow musicians Adekunle Gold, Teni, and blogger Tunde Ednut.

However, some expected guests were not present at the celebration. Notably absent was Cubana Chief Priest, a close friend of Davido. He later shared on Instagram that while he could not attend, his wife represented him at the event. Cubana expressed mixed feelings, stating, “I’m happy and I’m still sad at the same time,” and shared his hopes of obtaining a visa to the U.S. so he could join future celebrations.

Additionally, Chioma’s parents were not in attendance due to alleged visa issues, reportedly stemming from overstaying their previous visit. Journalist Stella Dimokokorkus noted that their five-year visas were revoked after they extended their stay to support Chioma during her postpartum recovery.

During the pre-wedding celebration, Davido revealed that the wedding’s cost was a staggering $3.7 million. “We spent $3.7m in cash,” he remarked, indicating the extravagance of the event. As fans eagerly followed along, Davido also unveiled a new tattoo featuring Chioma’s name, emblazoned on his abdomen.

As the wedding unfolded Sunday, it represented one of the biggest events in the music industry this year, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.