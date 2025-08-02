Davidovich Fokina Faces Mensik; Shelton Takes on Nakashima in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina aims to continue his strong performance in the Toronto Masters when he faces Jakub Mensik in the third round on Friday. Davidovich Fokina, currently ranked 19th in the world, reached the final in Washington, D.C., last week, narrowly losing to Alex de Minaur and expressing his emotions after the match.

Despite the setback, the Spaniard has rebounded well, defeating Corentin Moutet convincingly in his opening match at the National Bank Open. Davidovich Fokina holds a 3-1 advantage in head-to-head matchups against Mensik, with two victories earlier this year. Mensik, ranked 18th and hailing from Czechia, is coming off a strong performance as the winner of the Miami Masters this spring, making this contest one of the anticipated matches of the tournament.

Cheryl predicted a victory for Davidovich Fokina, while Ricky believes Mensik will advance. Both players are known for their competitive edge, and Friday’s clash could live up to its hype.

In another notable matchup, American players Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima will battle in the round of 32. Shelton has dominated their previous encounters, winning all four meetings since 2024, each with at least one tiebreaker involved. The last match was a close round of 16 at Indian Wells.

Shelton has shown impressive form, having recently defeated Adrian Mannarino in the National Bank Open, recording 16 aces in that match. He is currently seen as a strong contender moving toward potential success at the upcoming Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows.

Nakashima, who has struggled against top players, comes into this match with hopes of securing his first victory over Shelton. After needing a tiebreaker to defeat Ethan Quinn in the last round, he will face a significant challenge against the seasoned Shelton.

As Friday’s matches approach, both young Americans will seek to make their mark, adding excitement to the tournament’s lineup.