Sports
Davidovich Fokina, Halys Highlight ATP Los Cabos Open Second Round
Los Cabos, Mexico — Day 3 of the ATP Los Cabos Open featured all eight second-round matches, showcasing top players including #2 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and #4 seed Quentin Halys. Fans wondered if the favorites would prevail or if upsets loomed.
In individual matchups, 20-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy secured his first Tour-level win since January by defeating Nicolas Mejia 6-4, 6-1. His baseline consistency and movement give him an edge over Adam Walton, who hopes to make it a closer contest. Predictions favor Basavareddy in three sets.
Aleksandar Kovacevic, looking to maintain momentum after halting a seven-match losing streak, beat Hady Habib in a tight three-set match. He faces Luis Carlos Alvarez, who made a splash in his ATP Tour debut by dispatching James McCabe in just 73 minutes. Predictions suggest Kovacevic might edge Alvarez in three sets.
Quentin Halys, struggling with a disappointing grass season, aims for a comeback on hard courts against Juan Pablo Ficovich, who recently won his first Tour-level match since 2022. With a strong serve, Halys is favored to win in straight sets.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, enjoying a breakout season, faces James Duckworth, who ousted Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Duckworth’s earlier performance raises questions, but predictions still lean toward Davidovich Fokina winning in three sets.
The match between Duckworth and Davidovich Fokina is anticipated, with predictions giving Davidovich Fokina a 67% chance of victory based on statistical simulations. The matchup will occur on Thursday at 12:00 AM ET, exciting fans and analysts alike.
