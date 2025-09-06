Entertainment
Davidson and Rosenbaum Seek Shark Investment for DoubleSoul Socks
LOS ANGELES, CA — Pete Davidson and Ben Rosenbaum pitched their sock company, DoubleSoul, on the premiere of season 17 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’ The episode airs on September 24, 2025.
Davidson, the creative director of DoubleSoul, entered the Tank with Rosenbaum, surprising the Sharks with their presentation. “Hey, Sharks. I’m Ben from New York,” Rosenbaum introduced himself before Davidson jumped in, stating, “Hi, I’m Pete, and we are seeking 500 grand for 4% of our company, DoubleSoul.”
Rosenbaum explained that DoubleSoul aims to change the traditional sock market. “You usually get socks in Foot Locker. There’s that big bin,” he said. “They’re kind of lifeless.” He emphasized that their product is neither athletic nor novelty but rather an ideal everyday sock.
Davidson, who has a comedic background, reflected on his first encounter with the socks. “I get sent a lot of crap, and I usually give it to my cousins,” he joked. However, after receiving DoubleSoul socks a couple of years ago, he was eager to meet the team and get involved.
The duo presented the Sharks with various sock samples, asking for their feedback. Davidson expressed, “Alright, Sharks, we picked out some great pairs for you guys to try. Excited to see what you guys think.”
Fans eagerly await the season 17 premiere to find out if the duo secures a deal with the Sharks. This season promises new pitches and returning faces.
