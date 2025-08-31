Davinson Sanchez Scores First Goal for Galatasaray in League Victory

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Galatasaray‘s Colombian footballer Davinson Sanchez scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 win over Çaykur Rizespor during the fourth week of the Trendyol Süper Lig on August 30, 2025.

Sanchez found the net in the 20th minute after connecting with a corner kick taken by Sara. He rose above the defenders to head the ball into the back of the net, marking a memorable moment as it was also Galatasaray’s 4,000th goal in the Süper Lig.

The 29-year-old defender played the full 90 minutes of the match, showcasing his importance to the team. His last league goal came during last season’s 32nd week against Bodrum FK on April 18.