Davis Cup Finals: Germany and Canada Secure Wins on Opening Day

In an exciting start to the Davis Cup Finals, Germany and Canada both achieved victories in their opening matches on September 10, 2024. The matches commenced as part of the group stage which features four groups competing across different cities to secure a place in the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

Germany faced off against Slovakia in Group C, displaying strong performance despite the absence of world No. 2 Alexander Zverev. Maximilian Marterer opened the singles match by defeating Slovakia’s Lukas Klein with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Following this, Yannick Hanfmann made a remarkable comeback, saving a match point and turning the match in his favor against Jozef Kovalik, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The German team solidified their victory with a doubles match, where U.S. Open finalists Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz overcame Klein and Igor Zelenay, winning the match 7-5, 6-3. This victory marks an impressive start for Germany in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Canada opened their campaign in Group D against Argentina. Denis Shapovalov provided an early lead for Canada by successfully converting four break points to defeat Francisco Cerundolo with a score of 7-5, 6-3. Following Shapovalov’s performance, Felix Auger-Aliassime furthered Canada’s success by defeating Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-3.

As the tournament progresses, attention will remain on other strong contenders including Australia and Spain, who also aim for a successful run in this year’s event. Australia, which has been a favorite in previous years, faced France later in the day in Valencia.