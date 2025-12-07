Sports
UC Davis Football Prepares for Playoff Showdown Against Rhode Island
Davis, California – UC Davis senior defensive end Jacob Psyk, a graduate transfer from Harvard, spoke to Colter Nuanez about the team’s upcoming playoff game against Rhode Island. The matchup will take place in California, and both teams see it as a pivotal moment in their seasons.
Psyk, who joined UC Davis this year, expressed excitement about the postseason opportunity. “We have worked really hard to get to this point. This game is about showing everyone what we can do,” he said in an interview.
The Aggies have had a strong season, thanks in part to their robust defense and an improving offense. Coach Dan Hawkins noted that the game’s outcome could depend on controlling the line of scrimmage. “If we can withstand their offense and impose our will, I believe we can come out on top,” he stated.
Rhode Island is no stranger to high-stakes games either. Their coach emphasized that they are ready to face the challenge. “We know UC Davis is a tough opponent, but we’ve prepared for this moment,” he said.
The playoff draw marks an exciting chapter for both teams as they aim for a deeper run in the NCAA series. The matchup is set to electrify both squads and their fans, promising a thrilling contest on the field.
