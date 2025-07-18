Mo’ne Davis Returns to Baseball for Women’s Professional League Tryouts

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Mo’ne Davis, the former Little League star, is set to try out for the new Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL) next month. The tryouts will occur in Washington, D.C., from August 22-25, where more than 600 players will compete for a spot on one of the league’s six franchises expected to launch in 2026.

Davis, 24, last played organized baseball in 2020 with the Anderson Monarchs. Since then, she graduated from Hampton University and obtained her master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. Despite stepping away from the sport, baseball remains an important part of her life.

On Thursday, Davis returned to the Marian Anderson Recreation Center, where she first honed her pitching skills. According to her coach, Steve Bandura, she impressed everyone with her natural talent as a child. Bandura introduced Davis to a travel ball team when she was just seven years old.

“Everyone thinks she’s a tremendous athlete… But it’s all between her ears,” Bandura said about Davis’ abilities.

Davis became a household name in 2014 when she made history as the first girl to pitch a winning game in the Little League World Series. Her fastballs reached speeds of 70 mph, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and received numerous accolades.

Now, she is eager for this new challenge with the WPBL. “I like to try things… Why not help the league grow?” Davis said. She plans to try out in multiple positions, including outfielder and pitcher.

Bandura has been supportive of Davis’ comeback. He encouraged her to pursue the WPBL and provided her with training to get back into shape. After her training session on Thursday, she expressed confidence in her progress.

“I wasn’t expecting to throw strikes at first,” Davis admitted, after successfully pitching a few balls.

The WPBL aims to create professional opportunities for women in baseball, a field traditionally dominated by men. The league plans to select 150 players during its inaugural draft in October, following the tryouts.

Davis is excited about the possibilities, stating, “If I can’t make the team, I can at least make the league… It’s just having the option to do something you love.”