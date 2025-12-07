Dawn Richard Unveils Her New Track ‘A FLEX’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dawn Richard has released a new single titled “A FLEX,” marking the first taste of her upcoming album. Fans can expect the track to embody her unique confidence and artistry. Richard describes the song as a “kind of confidence that only I can give in my records.”

In a statement, she elaborated, saying, “Dipped in legacy, the kind of flex that comes from survival, culture, and craft. It signals a new album on the way, one that continues my mission of building worlds through sound, movement, and memory.” The release enhances anticipation for the album, set to follow her 2024 project.

The single draws on her rich musical history, showcasing Richard’s growth as an artist. Known for blending various genres, she continues to push creative boundaries, promising listeners both innovation and familiarity.

With “A FLEX,” Richard aims not only to entertain but also to inspire, emphasizing the importance of empowerment through music. As her fans eagerly await more details about her project, “A FLEX” stands as a powerful statement of her artistic vision.