Entertainment
Dawson’s Creek Cast Reunites for Live Script Reading in NYC
NEW YORK CITY — The original cast of “Dawson’s Creek” is set to reunite for a live reading of the show’s pilot script on September 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. This one-night event aims to raise funds for cancer awareness, supporting actor James Van Der Beek in his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
The stars of the beloved WB series, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, will participate in the live script reading alongside other cast members, such as Mary Beth Peil and Busy Philipps. The event is titled “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion.”
Van Der Beek, who announced his diagnosis last November, shared his excitement about reconnecting with his co-stars. He stated, “I am so excited to reunite with my ‘Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night. This show changed my life.”
The cast’s reunion comes more than two decades after the show wrapped in 2003. “Dawson’s Creek” debuted in 1998 and followed a group of friends navigating their teenage years in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. It launched the careers of its main actors while capturing the challenges of adolescence.
The event will also benefit F Cancer, a nonprofit organization focused on early cancer detection and prevention. F Cancer CEO Heather Kun emphasized the importance of routine cancer screenings. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the cast of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ to highlight this critical issue,” she said.
Tickets for the benefit event will go on sale through Broadway Direct on August 22. The reunion is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to witness their favorite characters come to life again on stage. The reading will feature all actors returning to their iconic roles, except for those who joined in later seasons, who will represent other characters from the pilot.
Williams expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We grew up in Capeside, and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We are all here for James.” This celebration of friendship and community is expected to be an emotional and memorable night for both the cast and fans alike.
