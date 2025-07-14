Sports
Dax Kilby Selected 39th Overall by New York Yankees in 2025 MLB Draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Dax Kilby, a shortstop commit for Clemson, was selected 39th overall by the New York Yankees during the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft on July 13. He is expected to receive a signing bonus of approximately $2.5 million.
Kilby, who committed to Clemson on November 25, 2023, becomes the first player from Clemson to be picked in the draft. The 6-foot-2 infielder attended Newman High School in Georgia, where he led his team to a state championship.
According to Perfect Game, Kilby is ranked as the No. 3 player in Georgia and No. 42 player nationally. He finished his high school season with an impressive batting average of .495, hitting five home runs and totaling 42 RBIs in just 99 at-bats.
Kilby also earned recognition as the region’s player of the year and was named MVP in the state championship series. Perfect Game rated him 10 out of 10, indicating potential as a high draft pick and elite college prospect.
During the MLB draft combine, Kilby showcased his speed by completing the 30-yard dash in 3.55 seconds, ranking fourth in the drill. His solid hitting skills and athleticism have made him one of the most polished prospects out of high school.
If Kilby does not receive an acceptable signing bonus, he may choose to play for Clemson for three years. If he signs, he will join other Clemson recruits like Harlan and Dillon Head, who also opted for professional baseball over college.
