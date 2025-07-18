Dax Shepard Celebrates Kristen Bell’s Emmy Nomination in Unique Style

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dax Shepard found an unusual way to celebrate his wife Kristen Bell’s first Emmy nomination on Tuesday, capturing the moment in a playful Instagram post.

Bell, 44, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Joanne in the Netflix series “Nobody Wants This.” Shepard decided to honor her achievement by sharing a photo of Bell in their backyard, striking a playful yoga pose while wearing only knee-high socks.

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy-nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard wrote in the post. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Although the photo raised eyebrows, many of their celebrity friends chimed in with comments, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who simply responded, “Oh my God, Dax,” and Nina Dobrev, who cheered, “Hahahaha yesssss go girl! Suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!”

Bell’s nomination has been long-awaited, considering her long history in television. She is well-known for roles in iconic series such as “Veronica Mars,” “Gossip Girl,” and “The Good Place.” Shepard noted that celebrating her achievement with flowers felt overly conventional, given Bell’s unique personality.

Soon after, Bell expressed her delight by liking the post and sharing it on her Instagram Stories. This isn’t the first time Shepard has shared a playful image of Bell; he previously did so on Mother’s Day in 2021.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. “My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion,” Shepard wrote in a 2021 post praising Bell. “We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell.”

As fans and friends celebrate Bell’s Emmy nomination, excitement builds for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, set to air on September 14. Many fans are eager to see how the couple might celebrate if Bell wins the award.