Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Family

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed the new year with joy, celebrating New Year’s Eve 2026 with their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, along with family and friends. Shepard shared glimpses of their festivities on Instagram on January 1, expressing his delight with photos where laughter was abundant.

“Bonkers fun New Years,” he wrote, highlighting a humorous moment when their daughter accidentally covered the camera lenses with her fingers. He added, “May all of 2026 go this way.” Bell echoed his enthusiasm, commenting, “Love love loved this adventure!!!”

The couple, married since 2013, often discusses their unique bond and relationship dynamics. Reflecting on their partnership during a podcast in October, Bell stated, “I don’t like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.”

She emphasized that compromise is essential for their growth together, saying, “It’s not me against you, it’s us against the world.” Bell accentuated their shared creativity, which allows them to engage deeply in various conversations.

In expressing gratitude for their relationship, she noted, “I am glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times.” Their bond has often been characterized by mutual respect and support.

In a separate podcast appearance, Cher shared her initial thoughts on Bell and her creative partner, saying she respects Bell, whom she met while filming the 2010 movie “Burlesque.” Even though Cher humorously expressed doubts about their pairing, she acknowledged their connection and expressed trust in Bell’s choice.

Despite the playful disputes over compatibility, Shepard assured Cher of his admiration for Bell, saying, “I’m not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.” This mutual support helps define their relationship, marked by shared growth and understanding.