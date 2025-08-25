Day One of Donna Adelson’s Murder Trial: Tensions Rise in Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The murder and conspiracy trial of Donna Adelson began on Friday, with the first day marked by heated exchanges between the prosecution and defense. Judge Stephen Everett threatened to send the jury home early due to ongoing objections concerning the evidence presented. Chief Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman led the prosecution’s case by calling witnesses connected to the 2014 murder of Dan Markel.

The trial commenced with testimony from a next-door neighbor who found Markel shortly after he was shot. Witnesses, including Tallahassee Police Department officers, illustrated the brutal circumstances of Markel’s death, which shocked the local community nearly 11 years ago.

Following a lunch break, tensions escalated as the defense raised objections to several emails the prosecution sought to introduce. Judge Everett expressed his frustration, asking the reasoning behind the late objections. Defense attorney Jackie Fulford labeled the organization of the materials they received from the prosecution as chaotic.

While on the stand, Craig Isom, the lead detective in the case, described how hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera trailed Markel before the murder. He also noted the connection to the Adelson family’s dental practice, which investigators scrutinized for payroll records related to the alleged conspirators.

The defense continued to press Isom about inconsistencies in the evidence while the jury was temporarily excused during the questioning. Testimony from Rivera, who took a plea deal to testify, detailed his role in the murder plot and implicated Wendi Adelson, Donna’s daughter, as the one who orchestrated the hit.

As the questioning progressed, Rivera claimed Wendi wanted Markel dead to secure custody of her children, asserting that neither Donna nor Charlie Adelson were involved. His assertions redirected suspicion toward Wendi during the defense’s cross-examination.

At the conclusion of Friday’s proceedings, Judge Everett outlined plans for continuing testimony on Monday, including additional evidence review. The courtroom will reconvene as both sides prepare to present more witnesses and evidence amid a high-stakes atmosphere.

Jurors are expected back on Monday morning, following a complex day that highlighted the emotional weight of the case. Witnesses, attorneys, and media will all regroup as the trial continues to unfold.