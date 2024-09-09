R U OK? Day Promotes Year-Round Mental Health Conversations

The importance of discussing mental health throughout the year, rather than limiting these conversations to a single day, is a key message being advocated by Tony McManus in the lead-up to R U OK? Day 2024.

As the Geelong region ambassador for R U OK? Day, Mr. McManus has noted a growing interest among organizations, businesses, and individuals eager to participate in this year’s event, scheduled for Thursday, September 12.

The theme for this year, ‘Ask R U OK? Any Day,’ emphasizes the need for ongoing discussions about mental health, providing a heartfelt approach to supporting individuals in need of assistance.

Mr. McManus expressed his approval of the theme, stating that it broadens the understanding of when it is appropriate to check on someone’s well-being. He highlighted the ongoing challenges related to mental health, particularly the alarming suicide rates and the increasing impact of mental health issues on young people in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of social media.

He stressed that it is vital not only to inquire about the mental state of peers but also to reach out to younger generations. The theme encourages regular, significant conversations that foster trust and normalize discussions regarding personal struggles.

The community can engage in various activities on September 12, supported by the R U OK? Day team. Potential activities include hosting morning teas, offering R U OK? Day themed cupcakes, and distributing resource packets.

Data from the Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker indicates that 72 percent of Australians are experiencing heightened levels of distress, underscoring the urgent need for open dialogues about mental health.

Mr. McManus reiterated the importance of learning to navigate difficult conversations and clarified that the role of individuals is to support others rather than to attempt to solve their problems. He advised people to familiarize themselves with effective ways to ask others if they are okay, taking the context of the conversation into consideration.

Additionally, Mr. McManus and the R U OK? Day team will be present at the Geelong Show on October 19, available to answer any questions from the community.