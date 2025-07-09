Sports
Day 2 of $600 Ultra Stack Sees Major Action at WSOP
LAS VEGAS, NV — The second day of the $600 Ultra Stack event at the 2025 World Series of Poker saw fierce competition as players vied for their share of a $3,556,728 prize pool with a total of 7,057 entries. After intense gameplay, only 90 players remained by the end of Day 2.
Shawn R. Stroke made headlines when he open-shoved 1,330,000 chips. Opponent Jesse Cardoza, sitting on the button, called with a pair of kings. Stroke’s hand looked grim until he flopped two pair with an ace and a six. He secured the pot, delaying his plans to catch an early showing of Superman.
In another major hand, Michael Fiorenza aggressively raised from early position, prompting Chino Rheem to three-bet, leaving himself with just 50,000 chips. Fiorenza announced all-in, and after a brief dispute over the action, Rheem called with a pair of tens. The board of 7♠10♥4♠ paired Rheem’s tens, allowing him to double up past Fiorenza, who held a weaker hand.
Victor Rodriguez was another player who triumphed after shoving on the button. He risked 280,000 against Ashok Kamani’s re-shove of 800,000, holding an ace against Kamani’s jack. The cards fell favorably for Rodriguez, with a runout that kept him ahead.
Several players saw their hopes dashed, including Seungjin Park, who was eliminated after Zhengyu Guan hit two pair. Park’s A♦10♦ couldn’t withstand the pressure.
Leading chip counts as the day concluded included Justin Bassett, who finished with 10.2 million chips, followed closely by other top players. The next payout is set for the 88th place, with a prize of $3,980.
Players will return for Day 3 with aspirations, and the stakes are higher than ever as they continue to battle toward the prestigious bracelet.
Recent Posts
- Nikki Bella Eyes Title Shot at Evolution 2, Wants Brie Back
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline