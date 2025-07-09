Day 2 of $600 Ultra Stack Sees Major Action at WSOP

LAS VEGAS, NV — The second day of the $600 Ultra Stack event at the 2025 World Series of Poker saw fierce competition as players vied for their share of a $3,556,728 prize pool with a total of 7,057 entries. After intense gameplay, only 90 players remained by the end of Day 2.

Shawn R. Stroke made headlines when he open-shoved 1,330,000 chips. Opponent Jesse Cardoza, sitting on the button, called with a pair of kings. Stroke’s hand looked grim until he flopped two pair with an ace and a six. He secured the pot, delaying his plans to catch an early showing of Superman.

In another major hand, Michael Fiorenza aggressively raised from early position, prompting Chino Rheem to three-bet, leaving himself with just 50,000 chips. Fiorenza announced all-in, and after a brief dispute over the action, Rheem called with a pair of tens. The board of 7♠10♥4♠ paired Rheem’s tens, allowing him to double up past Fiorenza, who held a weaker hand.

Victor Rodriguez was another player who triumphed after shoving on the button. He risked 280,000 against Ashok Kamani’s re-shove of 800,000, holding an ace against Kamani’s jack. The cards fell favorably for Rodriguez, with a runout that kept him ahead.

Several players saw their hopes dashed, including Seungjin Park, who was eliminated after Zhengyu Guan hit two pair. Park’s A♦10♦ couldn’t withstand the pressure.

Leading chip counts as the day concluded included Justin Bassett, who finished with 10.2 million chips, followed closely by other top players. The next payout is set for the 88th place, with a prize of $3,980.

Players will return for Day 3 with aspirations, and the stakes are higher than ever as they continue to battle toward the prestigious bracelet.