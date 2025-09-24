Daylight Saving Time Ends November 2, 2025: What You Need to Know

AUSTIN, Texas — Daylight saving time will officially end on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 a.m. Most residents in the 48 states observing this practice will set their clocks back one hour, allowing for an extra hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time (DST), recognized by various names, includes terms like daylight time and summer time. This annual clock adjustment occurs every spring and fall in a bid to make better use of natural daylight. The common phrase to remember the switch is: ‘spring forward, fall back.’

The origins of DST date back to World War I, when it was first implemented by Germany and Austria in 1916 to conserve resources. The United States adopted it in 1918 under President Woodrow Wilson with the Standard Time Act.

Currently, DST begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, as established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which took effect in 2007. Prior regulations changed the start and end dates several times, including a period between 1976 and 1986 when clocks were adjusted in late April and late October.

This year, the autumnal equinox, marking the official start of fall, falls on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, signifying the transition to shorter days and cooler weather. However, the transition from daylight saving time won’t occur until about a month later.

Proponents of DST argue that the time change promotes more outdoor activities in the evening, potentially leading to energy savings. However, ongoing debates question how much energy is actually conserved during this period.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology defines DST as a seasonal adjustment that shifts the time of day in relation to the sun’s position. While this practice spans approximately 238 days each year, its effectiveness remains a topic of discussion among experts.