Dayot Upamecano to Miss Match Due to Load Management

MUNICH, Germany — Dayot Upamecano will not play for FC Bayern against FC St. Pauli due to load management, the club announced.

The 27-year-old defender has been a key player for Bayern in recent months, serving as a defensive leader under coach Vincent Kompany. Upamecano was initially set to join the squad on Saturday but was unexpectedly left out.

Bayern released a statement explaining, “The French international defender will be given a break due to load management.” South Korean Minjae Kim will start in his place and team up with Jonathan Tah on the backline.

Max Eberl, Bayern’s sporting director, spoke on Sky about Upamecano’s absence. “It’s nothing serious, but we want to look at the strain. He’s played a lot and Dayot is a player who is very physical. He’s slightly banged up, but not a problem for Wednesday,” he said, referring to the upcoming DFB Cup match against Union Berlin.

Bayern dropped points against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last week, finishing in a 2-2 draw. Upamecano and Tah have formed a strong partnership in defense, but with Kim stepping in, Tah’s return pushed Kim out of the starting XI.

Kim has made 13 appearances so far this season, primarily coming off the bench, totaling 546 minutes on the pitch. He was considered for departure last summer but remained with the club. Meanwhile, Upamecano’s contract is set to expire next summer, adding uncertainty to his future at Bayern.