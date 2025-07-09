2025 Daytime Emmy Nominations Begin with Major Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) kicked off the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations on July 9, 2025, introducing a host of new categories and adjustments to the timeline. The awards ceremony is set to take place in October, shifting from its traditional June date.

This year, the first batch of nominees includes categories such as daytime drama series, daytime talk series, and lead actor and actress in a daytime drama series. Additional nominations for instructional series, travel or adventure programs, and lifestyle programs are slated for July 10.

NATAS relocated the Emmy ceremony to October as part of a broader realignment. Recently, the News & Documentary Emmys were rescheduled from fall to June. Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the changes. “As the daytime landscape continues to expand, we’re excited to introduce new categories to recognize the boundary-pushing work being done,” he stated.

Under the new guidelines, the Outstanding Emerging Talent category highlights new performers within their first two years on a daytime drama. The Culinary Series category has been divided into Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series and Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series. Similarly, the Outstanding Travel, Nature, and Adventure category has been split to include Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, and Outstanding Nature and Science Program.

Also notable is the addition of the “Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre” award for regional programs that excel in specific categories at their home contests. This year’s Daytime Emmys will not feature a separate Creative Arts ceremony, as all awards will be presented in one event.

The 2025 Daytime Emmys eligibility window spanned January 1 to December 31, 2024. Due to this timeline, CBS’ new soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” which launched in 2025, is ineligible for nominations this year. Last year’s ceremony saw “Days of Our Lives” win the top daytime drama award for the fourth consecutive year, with legendary actor Dick Van Dyke making headlines as the oldest recipient of a Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The first batch of nominees includes: “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock), “General Hospital” (ABC), and “The Young and the Restless” (CBS). In the lead actor category, nominees feature Eric Martsolf and Greg Rikaart from “Days of Our Lives,” while the lead actress nominees include Eileen Davidson and Laura Wright from “The Young and the Restless.”

The ceremony will celebrate diverse programming, showcasing impressive talent in daytime television.