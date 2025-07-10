Entertainment
2025 Daytime Emmy Nominees Unveiled Ahead of Ceremony in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the first nominations for the 52nd Daytime Emmys on July 9, 2025. The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 17 in Pasadena.
Only three daytime dramas received nominations this year: ABC’s General Hospital, which won last year, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, and CBS’ The Young and the Restless. NATAS set a target of five nominees for each category, but due to rules, only half of entries can be nominated if there are fewer than ten submissions.
In the Daytime Talk Series category, last year’s winner The Kelly Clarkson Show is nominated again, along with The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Mark, and The View.
Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Lifestyle Program, Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program, and Outstanding Travel or Adventure Program were also announced.
The full list of nominees will be revealed at 9 a.m. PT on July 10. Notably, CBS’s new soap, Beyond the Gates, which premiered in February 2025, was not eligible due to the nomination period running from January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Beyond the Gates will be considered for the next competition cycle. NATAS has also removed the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama category and introduced the Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series. In addition, categories related to culinary and travel programs have been restructured.
The initial batch of nominees showcases the talent and creativity in daytime television, with more nominations to come soon.
