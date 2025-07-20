DAZN Advises Users to Disable VPN for Optimal Streaming

New York, NY — DAZN, the popular sports streaming service, is advising users to disable their VPNs to ensure an uninterrupted viewing experience. This recommendation comes after several reports of connectivity issues while using the service with a virtual private network (VPN).

Viewers reported that their streams would lag or become unavailable when accessing DAZN through a VPN. As a result, the company stressed the importance of disabling any VPN before attempting to watch live events or on-demand content.

“Using a VPN may disrupt your DAZN experience. For uninterrupted access, please disable your VPN and reload or restart DAZN,” the company stated in a notice on its website.

DAZN serves millions of viewers worldwide, offering extensive sports coverage, including boxing, soccer, and other popular events. Ensuring a smooth streaming service is vital for maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty, especially during critical match days or high-stakes events.

For the best experience, users are advised to check their internet connection and comply with DAZN’s recommendations. The company remains committed to providing quality streaming without unnecessary interruptions.