Sports
DAZN Enlists wTVision for New Virtual Set at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Lisbon, Portugal — DAZN Portugal has partnered with wTVision to enhance its sports broadcasting for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The collaboration focuses on creating an innovative virtual set using wTVision’s advanced virtual production technology.
The centerpiece of this new setup is wVSet, a virtual set and augmented reality system that provides flexibility and visual realism for various production environments. This solution aims to create striking, photorealistic virtual spaces tailored to modern broadcasting needs, especially during the high-profile tournament.
wTVision utilized the photorealistic capabilities of the Unreal Engine to craft a dynamic and cohesive design. The new set features an editorial space with custom digital panels, real-time projections, and a visual identity that reflects the essence of the FIFA Club World Cup, including elements like the official trophy and club crests.
“Our goal was to produce a set that not only looks visually appealing but also enhances the storytelling aspect of the broadcasts,” said a wTVision representative. The team’s expertise ensured that the visual components were consistent and engaging throughout the tournament.
Additionally, a specially designed graphics package was developed to support this event, further solidifying DAZN’s visual identity and enabling clear communication during broadcasts.
All related shows will be produced in wTVision’s state-of-the-art studio, which is equipped to handle the technical demands of large-scale projects. This environment allows the full exploration of the wVSet capabilities, ensuring high-quality visual output during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
