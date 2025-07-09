Tech
DAZN Users Warned About VPN Disruptions
New York, NY – DAZN, a popular sports streaming service, has issued a warning to its users regarding the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). In a statement released this week, the company advised users that using a VPN may disrupt their streaming experience.
DAZN emphasizes that to ensure uninterrupted access to its content, users should disable their VPNs before attempting to load or restart the service. The warning comes as more people rely on VPNs to secure their internet connections and access region-restricted content.
“For the best viewing experience, please make sure your VPN is turned off,” DAZN said in its communication to customers. “This will help avoid interruptions while streaming your favorite sports.”
The company’s guidance reflects ongoing challenges faced by streaming services in monitoring and managing VPN usage. Many users use these tools to bypass geographical restrictions on certain sports events.
DAZN continues to encourage its subscribers to follow this advice to maintain a seamless experience while enjoying live sports events and other programming.
