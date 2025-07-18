2025 DCI Southwestern Championship Set for San Antonio Showdown

San Antonio, TX – The 2025 Drum Corps International Southwestern Championship is set for July 19 at the Alamodome, attracting fans and corps from across the nation. This first major competition of the season promises to be a thrilling showdown, featuring groups like the Bluecoats and Carolina Crown who have been in close competition all season.

As the DCI season heats up, this weekend’s championship will showcase some of the best performances yet. Fans can watch live on FloMarching or catch a rebroadcast on July 20. The excitement has been building with recent high scores during the Texas Tour and DCI Broken Arrow events.

DCI Broken Arrow featured competitive performances, with the Bluecoats taking first place with a score of 88.550. Carolina Crown followed closely with 85.600. Phantom Regiment secured third place with 85.550, indicating a fierce rivalry among these top corps.

The ongoing competition between Phantom Regiment and Carolina Crown has generated significant buzz, as they have traded places in the rankings multiple times, with only a narrow margin separating them. Bluecoats are also approaching the coveted 90-point mark, marking them as a formidable contender.

Fans can look forward to a packed schedule for the championship, starting at 1:30 PM CT on July 19. The event will include numerous performances, with highlights from corps like Spirit of Atlanta, Madison Scouts, and Phantom Regiment. The gates will open at noon, allowing fans to settle in before the national anthem and first performances.

Past performances have set high expectations, with the Bluecoats finishing first in last year’s championship with a score of 93.025. The 2025 event promises to build on that legacy, bringing together talented performers and passionate fans.

As the DCI community eagerly awaits the competition, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates, and those who miss live performances can watch them the following day, thanks to FloMarching’s rebroadcast feature.