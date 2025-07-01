DDG Discusses Future Parenting Plans Amid Custody Battle

PARIS, France — Rapper DDG has not ruled out the possibility of having more children in the future, but his ongoing custody battle has made him rethink how he might approach that goal.

During a Twitch stream on June 26, while participating in Paris Fashion Week, DDG shared his unconventional thoughts on fatherhood. “You ain’t even got no girl,” he stated, seemingly addressing a viewer’s comment. “A n***a like me? If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time… I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my shit in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherfucker up for nine months, ya know? You can do that type shit when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of shit.”

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is currently involved in a legal dispute with the mother of his 18-month-old son, Halo. He recently filed a petition for visitation rights, as his son is in Italy with his mother, who is working on a movie.

Earlier this year, she was granted temporary sole custody of Halo after claiming DDG had exhibited abusive behavior in court filings. DDG previously attempted to prevent her from taking Halo out of the United States but was unsuccessful.

She alleges that DDG has physically abused her on multiple occasions, with some incidents reportedly happening in front of their son. The legal issues persist as both parents navigate their roles amid these claims.