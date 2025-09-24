News
DEA and Elks Launch Season 5 of Awkward Conversations Podcast
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is set to release Season 5 of the video podcast Awkward Conversations in partnership with the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks on September 24, 2025. This season, hosted by actress Jodie Sweetin, will feature twenty-one weekly episodes through March 26, 2026.
Jodie Sweetin, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House, will co-host the podcast with Amy McCarthy, Director of Clinical Social Work at Boston Children’s Hospital. Each week, they will engage with celebrity parents and experts on topics concerning youth mental wellness and substance use.
Notable guests this season include actress Dr. Mayim Bialik, comedian Alec Mapa, and role model Spencer Paysinger, alongside experts Dr. Christopher Willard and Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. They aim to address complex issues and provide actionable advice for parents.
“DEA is proud to continue our partnership with the Elks’ Drug Awareness Prevention team to spotlight critical issues affecting the mental wellness of our youth, including dangers of synthetic drugs and social media influence,” said Sean Fearns, DEA Chief of Community Outreach & Prevention Support.
The new season will introduce animated explainer videos aimed at children aged 6–9, each paired with a Parent Guide to facilitate discussions at home. This aims to make the content accessible across age groups and strengthen its role as a family prevention tool.
Bill Bryan, National Director of the Elks Drug Awareness Program, praised the new resources, stating, “This season’s addition of explainer videos and parent guides reflects exactly what the Elks stand for.”
Sweetin, who has two teenage daughters, expressed the importance of these conversations. “While we can’t shield our kids from dangers, we can arm them with information to keep them safe,” she said.
Since its launch in November 2021, Awkward Conversations has garnered over 18 million views and 85 million media impressions. The program will be supported by over 14 million impressions directing audiences to resources available on the DEA’s website.
The Elks have been committed to drug prevention, previously collaborating with the DEA on anti-drug educational videos and initiatives targeting youth substance use.
