One Dead in MGM National Harbor Shooting, Suspect Fled Scene

OXON HILL, Md. — A shooting at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino on Wednesday afternoon left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred around noon, prompting a swift response from Prince George's County Fire and Rescue, along with police. Officers arrived to find one man deceased and a second man with a grazed bullet wound in the food court area.

Police indicated that they do not believe the shooting was a random act and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident. They have confirmed that the suspect fled the scene and have not provided information on whether anyone is in custody.

Transit services were affected due to the ongoing investigation, with Metrobus routes P90, P94, C11, P96, and P97 delayed, according to a statement from WMATA.

This story is still developing, and updates will be provided as more details emerge.