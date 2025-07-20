34 Dead, 8 Missing After Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam

HA LONG BAY, Vietnam — At least 34 people are dead and eight are missing after a tourist boat capsized during a thunderstorm on Saturday, local reports indicate. The boat, known as the Wonder Sea, was carrying 48 passengers, mostly Vietnamese families, and five crew members when it overturned amid heavy winds and rain.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time while the vessel was on a sightseeing tour in one of Vietnam‘s most popular destinations. Eyewitnesses described the weather conditions as quickly deteriorating, with hailstones compared to the size of toes pelting down as the sky darkened.

Rescue workers managed to save 11 survivors as they recovered the bodies of 34 victims, including eight children, VNExpress reported. Among the survivors was a 14-year-old boy who was trapped inside the hull for four hours before rescue workers found him. “There was still an air pocket about 50-60 cm [20-24 inches] wide, enough for oxygen to get in, so the boy survived,” said Bui Cong Hoan, deputy head of the Ha Long Cruise Ship Association.

Search teams, comprising border guards, navy units, and local police, have deployed 27 boats and two rescue crafts in their desperate efforts to find the remaining missing passengers. Despite the challenging conditions, rescuer efforts continued through the night.

Before the accident, most of the passengers were reported to be families visiting from the capital, Hanoi. Local reports show that the vessel capsized near Dua Go Cave, a well-known landmark in the area. The oldest victim was identified as 54, while the youngest was just three years old.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, expressed condolences to the families of those lost and called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the tragedy. Authorities are also preparing for an approaching tropical storm, Wipha, expected to impact northern Vietnam in the coming days.