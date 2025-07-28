One Dead, Ten Injured in Mass Shooting in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn

ATLANTA, Georgia — A tragic mass shooting occurred early Monday morning in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, resulting in one death and ten injuries. Police responded to the scene at the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue around 1:27 a.m. ET.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground who had succumbed to his injuries. According to Atlanta Police, ten others, ages 18 to 29, were also shot and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. While one of the victims is currently in surgery, the others are reported to be in stable condition.

A witness who did not want to be identified described the moments leading up to the chaos. She stated that she called 911 after witnessing several men exit a truck armed with guns. ‘It was terrifying. I knew something bad was about to happen,’ she said.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not confirmed how many shooters were involved or what sparked the violent outburst. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

The Sweet Auburn neighborhood, located east of downtown Atlanta, has seen increased police presence as investigators work to determine the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and community members remain shaken by the violent events of the night.

As this situation develops, updates will be provided by the Atlanta Police Department.