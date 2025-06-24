Business
Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
Jersey City, NJ — Consumers have until June 24, 2025, to file claims in a settlement against TransUnion, the credit reporting agency. The settlement addresses accusations that TransUnion failed to properly investigate consumer disputes regarding errors on credit files.
TransUnion agreed to make changes to its processes for handling consumer disputes to better serve the public. “TransUnion has agreed to certain process changes regarding consumer challenges to hard inquiries that we feel are consistent with our commitment to put consumers first,” a spokesperson said.
Eligible consumers are those who received a “502 Letter” from TransUnion in response to a dispute filed between December 5, 2016, and January 31, 2025. Affected individuals can expect automatic payments ranging from $20 to $30, depending on the number of claims submitted.
Moreover, consumers who faced “certain harms” due to TransUnion’s handling of their disputes may receive up to $160. The settlement website provides detailed information about the claims process.
According to federal law, TransUnion must investigate disputes within 30 days of receiving complaints. If consumers supply additional information, the time frame extends to 45 days. After the investigation, consumers must receive the outcome within five business days.
For more information about the settlement, consumers can contact TransUnion by calling 800-657-1189.
Recent Posts
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win