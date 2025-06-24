Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims

Jersey City, NJ — Consumers have until June 24, 2025, to file claims in a settlement against TransUnion, the credit reporting agency. The settlement addresses accusations that TransUnion failed to properly investigate consumer disputes regarding errors on credit files.

TransUnion agreed to make changes to its processes for handling consumer disputes to better serve the public. “TransUnion has agreed to certain process changes regarding consumer challenges to hard inquiries that we feel are consistent with our commitment to put consumers first,” a spokesperson said.

Eligible consumers are those who received a “502 Letter” from TransUnion in response to a dispute filed between December 5, 2016, and January 31, 2025. Affected individuals can expect automatic payments ranging from $20 to $30, depending on the number of claims submitted.

Moreover, consumers who faced “certain harms” due to TransUnion’s handling of their disputes may receive up to $160. The settlement website provides detailed information about the claims process.

According to federal law, TransUnion must investigate disputes within 30 days of receiving complaints. If consumers supply additional information, the time frame extends to 45 days. After the investigation, consumers must receive the outcome within five business days.

For more information about the settlement, consumers can contact TransUnion by calling 800-657-1189.