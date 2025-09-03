Deadly Accident Strikes Lisboa’s Historic Glória Elevator

Lisbon, Portugal — A tragic accident unfolded at the Glória Elevator, one of Lisbon’s most iconic tourist attractions, on Wednesday, March 3, 2025, leaving three people dead and approximately 20 injured, according to local authorities.

The derailment occurred around 6:05 p.m. local time when a cable reportedly snapped, as confirmed by the Portuguese broadcaster SIC. “From what we can see in the images, it is likely that a traction cable broke and, as a result, the brakes that should have engaged in this situation failed to work,” stated Fernando Nunes da Silva, an engineering expert and former city councilor, during an interview with SIC.

Witnesses shared harrowing accounts of the event. One witness described the scene, saying, “It collided with a building with brutal force and shattered like a cardboard box. It was a very strong impact, something impressive. There was no braking system at all.”

The Glória Elevator, which can carry up to 43 passengers, has been in operation since 1885. It connects Praça dos Restauradores to Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara across a 265-meter route. The funicular underwent a major renovation in 2022 and routine maintenance in 2024, adhering to safety protocols.

In a statement addressing the tragedy, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed deep sorrow: “The President of the Republic extends his condolences and solidarity to the families affected by this tragedy and hopes the occurrence will be quickly clarified by the appropriate authorities.”

The aftermath has drawn emergency services and police to the scene, as investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.