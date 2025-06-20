Deadly Crashes on Interstate 80 Leave Two Victims

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A three-vehicle crash on I-80 left one man dead on Thursday. The incident occurred when a semi traveling eastbound collided with another semi and a pilot vehicle parked on the road’s shoulder.

The parked semi was carrying an oversized load and had moved to the shoulder after suffering a blown tire. The pilot vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Brenton Fergia, had parked behind the semi while addressing the tire issue. Fergia was outside the vehicle when another eastbound semi struck the pilot vehicle and the back of the parked semi.

Fergia died at the scene as a result of the impact. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ELM CREEK, Neb. – On the same day, a separate crash on I-80 near the Elm Creek exit resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that the collision occurred around 10:55 a.m. at mile marker 256.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound pickup truck towing an SUV lost control in a construction zone, crossed the centerline, and crashed into an eastbound semi. The impact caused the towed SUV to break free and hit another SUV.

The driver of the pickup, a man from California, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the struck SUV was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, while passengers in that SUV were transported by ambulance. The semi driver sustained no injuries.

Traffic cameras captured a FedEx truck off the highway along with at least two heavily damaged vehicles. Emergency responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene, and I-80 was closed for approximately four and a half hours.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.