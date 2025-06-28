Deadly Derecho and Tornadoes Strike North Dakota and New York

ENDERLIN, N.D. — A powerful derecho swept through North Dakota last weekend, bringing winds exceeding 100 mph and spawning tornadoes that resulted in at least three fatalities. The storm, which began late Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, caused extensive damage and widespread power outages.

Emergency responders in the rural town of Enderlin discovered the bodies of two people in a home after reports of tornado strikes around 11:40 p.m., Friday. A third victim was later found at a different location. “The footage of the destruction is heartbreaking,” said FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, who reported live from the area as storm clouds loomed nearby.

In addition to Enderlin, another tornado sighting occurred near Eckelson and Urbana, with significant damage reported in the vicinity. Governor Doug Burgum activated the state’s emergency operation center following the destruction. The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 111 mph recorded by a private weather station near Edgeley at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The NWS has confirmed that one of the tornadoes west of Valley City has been rated as an EF-3 or higher. Reports indicate that the tornado near Moorhead, Minnesota, although unrated, also caused severe disruption.

As the storm system progressed eastward, the Bemidji airport in Minnesota logged significant rainfall along with strong winds. Bemidji’s emergency management reported that many roads were blocked by fallen trees and downed power lines, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Oneida County, New York, faced its own weather-related tragedies on Sunday. Severe thunderstorms contributed to three deaths, including that of two 6-year-old twin sisters, after a large tree collapsed onto their home while they were inside. The storms resulted in over 30,000 residents losing power across central New York.

Emergency management teams reported major damage in Kirkland and surrounding towns. Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the damage and restore power. “Our emergency teams are on the ground, clearing roadways and assessing community needs,” Picente said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County. The area received between 3 and 5 inches of rain, prompting significant flooding with reports of residents stranded by rising waters.

Local officials warned residents to seek higher ground and avoid flooded areas. The severe weather system brought rainfall and damaging winds to northern New York, causing additional waves of flash flooding in nearby counties.

Both states continue recovery efforts after the storms devastated multiple communities.