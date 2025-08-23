Deadly Fire at Chapel Hill Hotel Investigated as Arson

Chapel Hill, North Carolina — A fire at the Siena Hotel on East Franklin Street resulted in a tragic discovery Friday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that Randall Moore Bullock, 60, was found dead inside the building after the fire, which is being investigated as arson.

The incident unfolded early Friday morning when the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to alarms around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke upon arrival. Guests were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. The hotel’s interior suffered extensive damage due to the flames.

Police Chief Celisa Lehew addressed reporters later in the day, confirming that the barricaded man initially believed to be a suspect was actually someone who needed help. That person was successfully evacuated from the hotel. As the investigation unfolded, police could not confirm any motive for Bullock’s actions, nor whether he had previously engaged with the hotel.

“This is a sad day for us, and we extend empathy to all families and guests and community members that were affiliated or involved,” said Lehew.

The area around the Siena Hotel, located at 1505 E. Franklin Street, was closed for hours as investigators worked. As of Friday afternoon, police announced that the situation posed no further threat to the public.

Investigators are continuing their work and are in communication with hotel staff and guests to piece together the events that led to the fire. “There’s a lot of work yet to be done in terms of putting the puzzle pieces together as to exactly what happened,” Lehew added.