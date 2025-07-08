Deadly Flooding in Texas Kills Over 100, Search for Missing Continues

Kerrville, Texas — The search for missing individuals continues along the Guadalupe River after devastating flooding killed at least 109 people following a torrential downpour last Thursday into Friday. Among the victims are 27 children from Camp Mystic, a girls’ summer camp situated on the South Fork of the Guadalupe River, identified as a high flood risk area by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The flooding primarily affected a stretch of the Guadalupe River between Hunt and Comfort, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch early Thursday afternoon, predicting 5 to 7 inches of rainfall. Later that night, warnings escalated to a flash flood emergency, with two specific warnings for Kerr County and Kerrville.

As floodwaters began to rise, a gauge in Kerrville recorded water levels at 23.4 feet shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, just hours before the emergency alert was issued. However, records indicate that levels likely exceeded this mark, as the gauge was not operational for several hours afterward.

Search and rescue efforts commenced Friday afternoon at Camp Mystic, where about 107 game wardens and aviation teams worked to reach the site. By midday, they had accessed the camp and began the process of rescuing children. While efforts were successful at Camp Mystic, five children and one counselor remain missing as of Tuesday.

The floods ravaged vast areas of Kerr County, impacting numerous communities including Kerrville, Ingram, and Hunt. Reports have emerged of families displaced and homes submerged, as the toll of the storm continues to unfold. FEMA keeps a database of flood zones nationwide to identify areas at highest risk during severe weather conditions.

At the same time, Camp La Junta reported that all of its campers were safe and accounted for. Recovery efforts are ongoing as local authorities continue to assess the destruction left behind by the storm.