Deadly Flooding in Texas Leaves 51 Confirmed Dead and Many Missing

KERRVILLE, Texas — Search and rescue operations continue today following catastrophic flooding across Texas that has claimed at least 51 lives, with dozens more unaccounted for. The most severely affected area is Kerr County, where officials confirmed 43 deaths, including 15 children, from the deluge.

The flooding was particularly intense as it swept through Camp Mystic, a summer camp that was hosting a large number of children at the time. Emergency management coordinators report that 27 campers remain missing.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the updated toll from the flooding includes deaths from multiple counties: Kerr County has reported 28 adults and 15 children, Travis County has four confirmed fatalities, and one death each in Kendall and Tom Green counties, with two additional fatalities confirmed from Burnet County.

Heavy rainfall generated a rapid “flood wave,” which the National Weather Service describes as a swift rise in streamflow from various sources. This phenomenon was documented in videos showing the Guadalupe River inundated, drastically rising within minutes. Forecasters noted that flood waves can travel at speeds between 25 to 40 mph during flash floods.

Superintendent Dana Bashara of Alamo Heights Independent School District remarked on the tragic situation, emphasizing the impact on families and the community. The district is providing support services, including counseling, for affected families.

In a related incident, a deceased individual identified as Tanya Burwick, 62, was found several blocks from her submerged vehicle in San Angelo, marking the first confirmed flood-related death in that specific area.

Local officials and the U.S. Coast Guard have been engaged in extensive rescue efforts, with reports indicating more than 850 individuals have needed assistance. Meanwhile, drone footage reveals widespread damage across Kerrville.

Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to encompass six counties and has urged residents to cooperate with emergency services. In a news conference, he vowed to continue efforts to find every person missing as a result of the floods.

As recovery efforts proceed, local school systems, churches, and volunteer organizations are mobilizing to assist affected families. The community of Kerrville is urging residents to get involved in relief efforts, as the ongoing weather forecast indicates potential for more rain.

The National Weather Service has warned of continued dangerous conditions, advising residents to stay alert and vigilant as the situation evolves.