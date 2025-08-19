Deadly Head-On Crash in Deschutes County Claims One Life

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A head-on collision in Deschutes County resulted in one death and serious injuries to a group from Oregon City Thursday night.

Oregon State Police reported that the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Highway 97, near milepost 145. The two-vehicle crash involved a Honda Accord and a Honda Odyssey.

Authorities identified the victim as 33-year-old Felicia Devin Nicholson of Bend. Nicholson was reportedly driving north in her Honda Accord when she drifted across the center lane and struck the Honda Odyssey traveling south.

Nicholson succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Odyssey, a 46-year-old man from Oregon City, sustained minor injuries.

The passengers in the Odyssey included a 45-year-old woman from Oregon City and four girls aged 17, 14, 11, and 9. All five were seriously injured and were quickly transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further information has been provided regarding the current condition of the injured individuals.