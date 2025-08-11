News
Deadly Horse-Drawn Buggy Crash in Loyal, Wisconsin
LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) – One person is dead and another is injured following a horse-drawn buggy crash in the Town of Loyal, Clark County, on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred on County Highway K, north of Spencer Road, around 2:51 p.m. on August 9, 2025. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a buggy traveling northbound was struck from behind by a van also headed in the same direction.
Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch. The buggy had two passengers. An adult passenger died at the scene, while a 12-year-old passenger was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with serious injuries.
The van had one occupant who was not injured in the collision. Emergency responders, including the Loyal Area Fire and Ambulance Service, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Marshfield Fire Ambulance Service, arrived shortly after the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, involving the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of those involved have not been released.
NewsChannel 7 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Anna Kendrick and Mel C Share Their Fitness Secrets
- Joao Fonseca Favored Over Terence Atmane at Western & Southern Open
- Dominik Mysterio Responds to CM Punk’s Criticism in Bold Interview
- Unexpected Moai Statue Discovered Underwater on Easter Island
- Oklahoma’s John Mateer Impresses Early in Fall Camp
- Red Sox Eyeing Kyle Schwarber as Offseason Free Agent Target
- San Francisco Giants Face Crucial Series Amid Struggles
- Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
- Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends