Deadly Horse-Drawn Buggy Crash in Loyal, Wisconsin

LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) – One person is dead and another is injured following a horse-drawn buggy crash in the Town of Loyal, Clark County, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on County Highway K, north of Spencer Road, around 2:51 p.m. on August 9, 2025. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a buggy traveling northbound was struck from behind by a van also headed in the same direction.

Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch. The buggy had two passengers. An adult passenger died at the scene, while a 12-year-old passenger was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with serious injuries.

The van had one occupant who was not injured in the collision. Emergency responders, including the Loyal Area Fire and Ambulance Service, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Marshfield Fire Ambulance Service, arrived shortly after the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, involving the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of those involved have not been released.

NewsChannel 7 will provide updates as more information becomes available.