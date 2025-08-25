Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza Hospital, Journalists Among Victims

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, according to reports from local medical officials. The strikes resulted in at least 14 fatalities, among them several journalists.

Among those killed were Mohammad Salama, a cameraman for Al Jazeera; Hussam Al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters; and Mariam Abu Dagga, who had worked with the Associated Press and other outlets. A freelance journalist, Moath Abu Taha, was also among the casualties, as well as a crew member from Gaza's Civil Defense organization.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that the first strike hit the hospital’s fourth floor early Monday morning, followed closely by another strike that targeted ambulance crews and emergency responders at the site.

Dr. Mohammad Saqer, a spokesman for the hospital, was seen holding a blood-soaked cloth in a video as another explosion struck the hospital, filling the air with smoke and chaos. Footage from Al Ghad TV captured emergency workers caught in the rubble during the second attack.

The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with local hospitals reporting a total of at least 33 deaths from Israeli actions over the weekend, many occurring in residential areas as civilians sought food and shelter amidst ongoing famine conditions.

As tensions remain high, humanitarian groups have warned that the situation is worsening due to Israel’s prolonged military operations and blockades that began after Hamas‘ attacks on October 7, 2023.

Officials from Gaza reported that more than 62,000 Palestinians have died since the onset of the war, a figure that includes those missing and now confirmed dead.

As the conflict continues, the Israeli government maintains that military actions are necessary to diminish Hamas’ capabilities. However, continuous airstrikes have drawn international criticism, highlighting the high toll on civilians, including children.

This ongoing story will be updated as more information becomes available.