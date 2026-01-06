Deadly Shooting Over Parking Spot Outside Savannah Target

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man was shot and killed over a parking spot outside a Target Sunday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 4:10 p.m. in the parking lot at 14605 Abercorn Street. Upon arrival, officers found Matthew Traywick suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities identified 30-year-old Tyler Edward Linn as the suspected shooter. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody, where he now faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument over a parking space. Savannah Alderman Purtee confirmed the shooting and urged the public to avoid the area during the police response.

In a statement on social media, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson condemned the violence as “needless” and emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to combat gun violence in the community. He expressed condolences to the victim’s family and called for collaborative measures to ensure safety.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.