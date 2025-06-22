Sports
Dean Huijsen Thrives in New Era at Real Madrid Under Xabi Alonso
Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid has entered a new chapter this summer with Xabi Alonso as the club’s head coach. Among the recent signings is Dean Huijsen, who transferred from AFC Bournemouth earlier this month.
Huijsen made an immediate impact, starting in the recent 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. He shared his thoughts with the club’s official media, expressing his excitement about the move. “For me it’s a dream. I think it’s a dream for every child to play for Real Madrid. It’s the best club in the world and I’m very proud and very happy to be here,” Huijsen said.
In his remarks, Huijsen also praised the team spirit at Real Madrid. “There is a very good group here and the truth is that the dressing room is very united. We are very happy to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has a lot of good ideas and we are going to have good years together,” he added.
At just 20 years old, Huijsen is seen as a promising addition to the squad. He is expected to compete for a starting role against players like Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. The tactical decisions made by Alonso will shape Huijsen’s opportunities during the upcoming season.
The excitement surrounding Alonso’s coaching tenure is palpable, but it may take until the start of the 2025-26 season for fans to see his full vision for the team. The upcoming Club World Cup will give a preview of things to come.
