Dean Weitzman Advocates for Invisible Car Accident Injuries

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Dean I. Weitzman, managing partner at MyPhillyLawyer and host of Court Radio, is gaining national attention for his work advocating for car accident victims with invisible injuries. Recently featured in OK! Magazine, Weitzman emphasizes the importance of recognizing mild traumatic brain injuries, or mTBIs, which are often overlooked.

Weitzman has successfully recovered more than $1 billion for his clients. He believes that referring to such injuries as ‘mild’ is misleading, stating, ‘There’s nothing mild about an injury that can change the course of a life.’ This sentiment reflects his commitment to highlighting the serious consequences of mTBIs, which may lack visible symptoms but can profoundly affect a person’s quality of life.

The OK! Magazine article points out that mTBIs can be subtle, with patients sometimes failing to return to their pre-injury health even months after an accident. Many motor-vehicle accidents are a leading cause of these injuries in the U.S., but the injuries often go unrecognized by both medical professionals and insurers.

In his practice, Weitzman is known for his meticulous approach to reviewing medical records and correlating his clients’ symptoms with current scientific research. He’s not afraid to challenge insurers or medical providers who downplay the significance of non-visible trauma.

Weitzman’s public awareness efforts extend beyond legal work. His firm, MyPhillyLawyer, features prominently in the Philadelphia area through billboards, buses, and TV advertisements. Through his weekly radio show, Court Radio, he provides vital legal information to those who might otherwise not have access to legal representation.

As Dean Weitzman continues his efforts, he reiterates that his mission transcends mere compensation; it involves achieving recognition and respect for those whose pain remains unseen. His dedication reminds us that the battle for justice includes advocating for every individual with an invisible injury.