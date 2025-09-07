Deandre Ayton Joins Lakers, Aiming for Redemption and Contender Status

Los Angeles, California — Deandre Ayton is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers, marking his first significant opportunity since 2023. The former Phoenix Suns center was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that sent star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. In two years with Portland, the Blazers struggled, winning just 57 games and missing the playoffs twice.

Ayton, a seven-footer, played a crucial role in helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021. He was key to their defense, contributing to three straight playoff appearances. However, despite his success, Ayton was unhappy under the management of head coach Monty Williams. Following Williams’ departure and the Suns’ acquisition of Kevin Durant, Ayton found himself feeling marginalized and desired more involvement in the offense.

As a result, the former number one overall pick sought a change. Reports indicate that he pursued a buyout from Portland to find a better opportunity with a contender. Now, playing alongside stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James in Los Angeles, Ayton’s wish has come true.

The Lakers finished last season third in the Western Conference and boast two of the league’s top players. Doncic has made the first-team All-NBA five times, while James earned a spot on the second-team All-NBA last season. Although James is over 40, his elite skills remain evident, anchoring the Lakers as championship contenders.

While Ayton is not expected to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense, he is projected to contribute significantly, averaging about 16 points and ten rebounds per game. His role includes acting as Doncic’s pick-and-roll partner and securing rebounds. Many analysts view Ayton as a substantial upgrade over Jaxson Hayes, and his performance may surprise Lakers fans.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick will need to assess Ayton’s integration into the team’s strategy. If Ayton engages fully with the game plan, he could play over 30 minutes per night, making him a valuable asset. In Portland, Ayton averaged 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, with just under one steal and block per game. However, he lacked motivation in a struggling environment.

Lakers fans are eager to see how Ayton benefits from playing alongside Doncic, as there could be numerous slam dunks from open plays. His performance could elevate his defensive intensity as well. The Lakers’ decision to acquire Ayton aligns with their ambition to compete for a title. If both he and Marcus Smart thrive in their new roles, Los Angeles could emerge as a serious threat in the championship race.

Ayton’s potential return to playoff form offers hope that he could recapture the dominant presence anticipated by scouts when he was drafted. Lakers fans are eager for the season to begin, ready to witness Ayton’s contributions.