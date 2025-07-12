Deandre Ayton Joins Lakers as Starting Center for Next Season

El Segundo, CA – July 8, 2025: Deandre Ayton was introduced as the new starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Ayton, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, signed with the Lakers after being bought out of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. His two-year deal includes a player option for the second season, providing him a chance to prove himself amidst recent criticism.

“This feels like a video game, like somebody set it up,” Ayton said, reflecting on his excitement to team up with superstar guard Luka Doncic. “Luka is a once-in-a-generation player, and I’m happy to be his teammate.”

At 7 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, Ayton possesses the size and skill set the Lakers need for a dominant presence in the paint. He averaged 10.5 rebounds and has been effective as a rim runner, which the Lakers believe will complement their fast-paced offense.

Despite his talent, Ayton has faced challenges, particularly regarding his defensive capabilities. He averaged just 1.0 blocks per game throughout his career. “Mainly just protecting that rim as much as possible is something I want to improve,” Ayton acknowledged. “When I roll to the rim, I’m rolling to the rim aggressively.”

The Lakers’ history is rich with great centers, including legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Ayton expressed his awareness of this tradition and a desire to make his mark. “I feel that the Lakers were the best fit,” he said, “being around the two best playmakers in the league.”

Ayton will look to restore his reputation in a winning environment, crucial for both his career and the Lakers’ championship aspirations. Lakers fans are hopeful that his arrival heralds a new era of success.