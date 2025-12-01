Deandre Ayton Shines in Lakers’ Recent Game vs. Mavericks

LOS ANGELES, CA — Deandre Ayton has been a significant addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, especially showcasing his offensive skills in the recent game against the Dallas Mavericks. On November 30, 2025, Ayton scored 17 points shooting 8-for-9 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds, helping the team continue its winning momentum.

Head coach JJ Redick praised Ayton’s performance after the game, highlighting his understanding of the team’s offensive strategies. “I had a great conversation with [Ayton] this morning,” Redick said. “He’s doing a great job of understanding how the offense is being run and who it is being run through.” He noted Ayton’s ability to exploit mismatches against smaller defenders, which was evident in some key plays.

Ayton’s athleticism and strength have been crucial, contributing to the Lakers’ dynamic offensive play. His high field goal percentage and offensive rebounding have provided options at the center position that the Lakers lacked last season. Averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, Ayton has not only stepped up in scoring but has become the team’s leading rebounder.

LeBron James also acknowledged Ayton’s contributions, referring to him as a significant asset to the Lakers. “Everything that we ask him to do, he does it,” James said. “He’s a big-time player for us offensively and defensively.” James emphasized the importance of providing Ayton with opportunities when he is open.

Despite missing one game earlier in the season due to a knee contusion, Ayton’s chemistry with his teammates, particularly with strategic players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, seems to be improving daily. If Ayton maintains this level of production, analysts suggest the Lakers could shape their upcoming season on these strong performances.

Overall, Ayton’s adjustment to the Lakers and his ability to contribute significantly on both sides of the court are proving to be beneficial for the team as they aim for a successful season.